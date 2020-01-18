RPG Cast – Episode 528: “I Demand An Explanation”
Whether it be about spanking sounds or male pasties, RPGamer has a long history of being an authoritative source of information. That said, we’re still trying to figure out what version of EarthBound Kelley is playing.
Question of the Week
How do you feel when a game you really want is delayed?
It doesn’t really bother me at all when a game is delayed.