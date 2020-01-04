RPG Cast – Episode 526: “Slightly Smaller Than Your Average Spoon or Fork”
We’re back and better* than ever! On this special episode of the RPGCast we do a deeper dive into what we’ve been playing and discuss our holiday hauls.
*Note: RPG Cast 526 may not actually be better than any other previous RPG Cast.
Question of the Week
What is your best gaming memory of the last decade?
