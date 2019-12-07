RPG Cast – Episode 524: “Overhead Isometricy Game”
Alex, Johnathan, and Chris run through the past two weeks of news, bemoan the lack of time to play games, and then commit to not trying to play anything new. Ring Fit Adventure wins RPG of the year. But seriously, why isn’t Shining Force II on that thing?
Question of the Week
What were your favorite DS games?
Check out the show notes here!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | RSS
Recent Comments