RPG Cast – Episode 523: “He’s Big Enough for Both of Us to Pet”
We’re all Pokécrazy this week, with Alex, Anna Marie, Chris, Kelley and Peter all discussing their Pokétales and where the series could go moving forward. Josh is the odd man out, but he’s got interesting demos to share instead, so it’s cool. Wait, wasn’t this supposed to be a short show?!
Question of the Week
What are your favorite DS games?
