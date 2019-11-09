RPG Cast – Episode 521: “Upsell You to Unlimited Meows”

We figured it would be a short show because there’s not a lot of news this time of year. Turns out Alex, Kelley, Peter, Chris, and Anna Marie still had plenty to discuss with their now playing, your feedback, and the upcoming releases including Pokémon.

Question of the Week

Do you feel like you need to finish games or are you OK with stopping before the end if you’ve gotten all you can out of it?

