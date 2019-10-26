RPGCast – Episode 519: “Sommersaulting Cat Buses”
Jonathan crashes the RPGCast this week because he heard that Chris, Anna Marie, Kelley, Peter, and Nathan were dissing on Tactics Ogre. We also discuss child care during our Now Playing. But don’t worry, while the news is slim, it’s also pleasantly robust.
Question of the Week
Have you ever dressed as an RPG Character? Which one would you like to dress up as?
