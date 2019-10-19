RPGCast – Episode 518: “Cohesive Beginning, Middle, and End”
This week, Alex and Anna Marie can talk about their embargoed games, Peter finishes a SNES classic, and Chris worries about his cats. Kelley’s question of the week leads us down rabbit holes we probably shouldn’t have explored, but we’re doing it live and that’s how we roll.
Question of the Week
What is your “unpopular game opinion” when it comes to RPGs?
QotW: The only definitive version of Chrono Trigger is the SNES version because it eliminates the DS version’s ties to Chrono Cross.
I’ve grinded in every single dragon quest I’ve played. I think 11 has less of it, but I still did.
Unpopular opinion- while I do enjoy kingdom hearts I think a lot of squares bad habits and downward trends can be traced back to it.
The last question of the week asked for bad performances from otherwise good actors. Arc Rise Fantastia isn’t exactly known for its good actors. 😛 If anything, I could list two of the best actors in that game, out of a sea of terrible ones.
Anyway, I’ve already shared a few Unpopular video game opinions, but I’ve got a ton!
There is no single “golden age of RPGs.” Every era of gaming has its share of excellent games.