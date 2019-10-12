RPGCast – Episode 517: “Sonic and the Holograms”
Not much news, but there are many games out this week. We won’t play any of them though. Alice is on about Space Station 13, Kelley re-upped World of Warcraft, Anna Marie is playing Dragon Quest III, and Chris is still playing Final Fantasy IV.
Question of the Week
What’s your favorite bad performance from a good voice actor?
