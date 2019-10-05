RPGCast – Episode 516: “Listening to Link Drown Is the Cutest Thing”
While Chris destroys Anna Marie’s right joycon (press R to pay respects), the rest of the cast discusses their now playing, the news of the week, and there are still far too many games releasing every week. Please save us.
Question of the Week
What other jobs should appear in Yakuza: Like a Dragon?
Check out the show notes here!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | RSS
In the proud tradition of the Calculator class from FF Tactics and my degree, I’d love to see a Bookkeeper class in Yakuza 7.