RPGCast – Episode 515: “Jerky Goose Things”
HONK! This week’s RPGCast has almost everyone playing a different game. HONK! We also discuss plenty of news and your feedback. HONK!
Question of the Week
Which other Pokémon should get a new evolution?
Check out the show notes here!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | RSS
QotW: I think Luvdisc should get an evolution that makes it a Water/Fire type to represent heartburn. (And I DMed the details on the deal to Anna.)