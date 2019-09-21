RPGCast – Episode 515: “Jerky Goose Things”

HONK! This week’s RPGCast has almost everyone playing a different game. HONK! We also discuss plenty of news and your feedback. HONK!

Question of the Week
Which other Pokémon should get a new evolution?

1 Response

  1. Shaymin Shaymin says:
    September 21, 2019 at 6:01 pm PDT

    QotW: I think Luvdisc should get an evolution that makes it a Water/Fire type to represent heartburn. (And I DMed the details on the deal to Anna.)

