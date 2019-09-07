RPGCast – Episode 513: “Cream Cheese Crisis”
We’re back from PAX and have forty impressions to share with you. We got a cat, Peter’s getting a baby, Kelley’s getting a vacation, Alice got a ring, and Alex got Musou-ed.
Question of the Week
What September RPGs will you be jumping right into?
I feel like Alex got the short end of the stick. Not only did he have to edit my saucy writing, he’s not getting a cat, a ring, OR a vacation!
Re: Kondo’s comments at Anime Expo on porting earlier Trails games
I don’t know why his comments got interpreted as some sort of change, but I don’t see the two comments as being incompatible. After putting out the expanded version of Tokyo Xanadu on PS4 — to meh sales in Japan — they had decided to internally focus on new games and partner with other companies to bring ports to other platforms. As I recall, the Trails in the Sky games didn’t sell that great on PS3, though the investment, in that case, seems like it would have been pretty small as Sony helped a lot with those PSP to PS3 titles.
Falcom saying they want the games to come out on modern platforms doesn’t mean that Falcom is the one doing them. They have partnered with other companies on ports, like Kadokawa who did the Evolution remake/ports of the Trails in the Sky and Crossbell games on Vita. Hopefully they partner with NIS (or some other company with a western arm) to do updated ports, because having two different Japanese companies involved was an impediment to getting the Evolution games released in the west.
It also occurs to me that even if there is a port done of the Trails in the Sky games to PS4 or Switch, the west might not get it anyway. I imagine that XSEED still owns the rights to TitS in the west and other companies may not have the ability to release it on other platforms depending on how the contracts are written.
QotW: The rest of September will be exactly what I was doing as I was listening to you guys: Monster Hunter World Iceborne. I don’t think there’s anything else on my radar for September (or the rest of the year for that matter).