RPGCast – Episode 512: “I Gave Hubert A Teddy Bear And He Burned It”

While Fire Emblem: Three Houses seems to finally be put aside by most folks, a few are still learning the dangerous pitfalls of gift giving. As usual, cats and Robin Williams are discussed. Then someone pre-orders Pantsu Hunter and someone else tries to shove CDs into an iPhone to get monsters.

Question of the Week

What was one of your favorite gaming memories of all time (not necessarily in a game itself)?

Check out the show notes here!