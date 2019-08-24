RPGCast – Episode 512: “I Gave Hubert A Teddy Bear And He Burned It”
While Fire Emblem: Three Houses seems to finally be put aside by most folks, a few are still learning the dangerous pitfalls of gift giving. As usual, cats and Robin Williams are discussed. Then someone pre-orders Pantsu Hunter and someone else tries to shove CDs into an iPhone to get monsters.
Question of the Week
What was one of your favorite gaming memories of all time (not necessarily in a game itself)?
Check out the show notes here!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | RSS
Three houses; It sounds like fun to play all the houses, until you actually start the 2nd or 3rd house…
I only plugged that review of Pantsu Hunter: I wouldn’t touch that with a forklift.
QotW: I actually met my current roommate after a Pokémon Black/White 2 promotional event, if that counts.
Question of the week: Some years ago, I went to the Anime Next convention and did karaoke. There were these two guys cracking jokes at the table my friends, sister, and I sat at. I went up to sing “Hikari,” the opening song to the Wii game Fragile Dreams: Farewell Ruins of the Moon. As I sang, the two of them started slow dancing. I mostly succeeded at not bursting out laughing.
Quick correction – In the Octopath Traveler Prologue Demo, progress made during the three hours of play time carried into to the retail release. We need Matt on the podcast to provide a more positive Octopath perspective. 🙂
QOTY – As a kid, finally saving enough to purchase my SNES and play Secret of Mana.