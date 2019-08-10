RPGCast – Episode 510: “The Anna Marie Seal Of Mediocrity”
We hope you’re not sick of Fire Emblem: Three Houses from last week, because we’ve got even more this episode. We discuss strategies for raising professor rank and recruiting, in case you need some tips. We also cover a variety of games and their official release dates. Finally, our briefs are more like long underwear this week.
Question of the Week
What font choices in RPGs have annoyed you?
Check out the show notes here!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | RSS
Recent Comments