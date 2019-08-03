RPGCast – Episode 509: “I Need A Guide”

Johnathan, Nathan, and Chris try to figure out the code running behind Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Yokai Watch is coming out again. China has a bunch of cool RPGs. And Persona 5 Royal leaks some more details!

Question of the Week

What’s your favorite Fire Emblem game and why? You have to pick one. Yes, that means no picking both Path of Radiance and Radiant Dawn. You also may want to check this out before picking: http://www.romhacking.net/translations/4653/.

