RPGCast – Episode 509: “I Need A Guide”
Johnathan, Nathan, and Chris try to figure out the code running behind Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Yokai Watch is coming out again. China has a bunch of cool RPGs. And Persona 5 Royal leaks some more details!
Question of the Week
What’s your favorite Fire Emblem game and why? You have to pick one. Yes, that means no picking both Path of Radiance and Radiant Dawn. You also may want to check this out before picking: http://www.romhacking.net/translations/4653/.
Fire emblem 3 houses is my fave!
Re: Doom co-op. It wasn’t just limited to LAN parties. I remember playing with my friend in high school over dial-up; I don’t even remember how it worked anymore (maybe we dialed into each other’s modems?) but I remember it working reasonably well considering the rudimentary nature of the internet in those days.
Favorite Fire Emblem… I’m still going to go with Radiant Dawn. I don’t think it is the best Fire Emblem game, but I loved how ambitious it was trying to weave 4 different takes on the overall story together into a cohesive whole.
As tempting as it is to say Heroes since it satisfies my lizard brain in a way only Pokémon games can, I’m going to go with my gateway drug game of Awakening.
Oh wow, it must be one most favorite huh? None of my flip-flopping on both Path of Radiance and Shadows of Valentia.
I’ll probably flip on this immediately, but I’ll pick FE Echoes: Shadows of Valentia. The gameplay is somewhat lacking compared to PoR, but I thought it was still enjoyable. The story is not only excellent, it’s amazing how it fleshes out the bare bones that is FE Gaiden’s plot and incorporates later Fire Emblem lore. The characters are great and the voice acting is top notch. The music SO much better than most of the series.
I’m not far in Three houses at all, so I can’t compare that to any game in the series yet.
Terrific episode of the podcast. Enjoyed the extended discussion of FE Three Houses.
As to my favorite FE title, I will go with FE7 (Blazing Sword) on GBA. As the first FE title to release in the west it served as my gateway into the series. It was well balanced in terms of its depth and accessibility and the sprite art remains my favorite in any GBA title. While the story may not be as developed as my second favorite entry in the series (FE4 Genealogy of the Holy War), I really liked Lyn, Eliwood and Hector as characters. The inclusion of Hector Hard mode in FE7 provides the challenge that veteran players of the series crave in FE titles. Ultimately, I loved FE7 because it focused on what makes FE great as a series…strategic combat, well designed maps, challenging gameplay, and memorable characters.
Would Nathan be able to post a link to the site where his guide for Three Houses is going up?