RPGCast – Episode 508: “I Need Waifus”
Fire Emblem Three Houses released this week and we’re (almost) all playing it – but there’s a bit of controversy afoot. Pascal talks about poor choices he’s made in other games. And the news section is all twisty, tumbly, and turvy. Now back to our respective waifus, husbandos, and depressing games…sos.
Question of the Week
Do you play “downer games” – ones with challenging, heavy themes like death and war with consequences?
Examples: Heavy Rain, Papers Please, Corpse Party, That Dragon Cancer, etc.
Check out the show notes here!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | RSS
Any strange background noises were the fault of my (obviously) bored cat:
https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachments/581174675346948116/604721998685405211/image0.jpg
https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachments/581174675346948116/604734452995981313/image0.jpg
It’s a gaming podcast. He’s participating in the only way he can without opposable thumbs.