RPGCast – Episode 507: “Are You Even A Gamer?”

Chris got kicked off his own show this week to make room for a panel full to bursting with #JRPGJuly updates! Some are playing new games, some are playing old games, but let’s face it – everyone will be playing Fire Emblem next week.

Question of the Week
Your Report Card for JRPGJuly – what’d you play, what’d you finish, overall thoughts!

Check out the show notes here!

