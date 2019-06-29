RPGCast – Episode 505: “We’ll Just Postpone It Every Week”

Anna Marie loses her mind as well as control of her mouth. Chris investigates the impacts of bringing Diet Coke into Mementos. Peter buys more games — don’t tell his wife. Nathan finishes Final Fanatasy VIII just in time to start playing Final Fantasy VIII. And Kelley just tries to survive Bloodstained’s framerate on the Switch.

Question of the Week

Is there a series you wouldn’t recommend people starting at the first game?

