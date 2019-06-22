RPGCast – Episode 504: “Officially Canon Girl”

A post-E3 slump won’t get this podcast down! The RPG Cast chats about Judgment, discusses what little news did trickle in during the week, and looks ahead to an exciting #JRPGJuly.

Question of the Week

JRPGJuly is coming! What game will you play for the month?

Check out the show notes here!