RPGCast – Episode 501: “Why Gato No Swim?”
After the giant Show 500 last week, we’re back to a more normal format. A robust Minecraft discussion during Now Playing precedes news including first hints of things being shown at E3. We also discuss your feedback and this week’s releases include a game both Kelley and Anna Marie are very excited for!
Question of the Week
Which E3 conference or booth are you looking forward to?
For pre-show streams, aside from the obvious Devolver I’m curious about Limited Run’s video since they had some surprising releases last year and are rolling out their last Vita games this year.
As for booths, aside from committing several illegal acts to play a ton of Fire Emblem Three Houses I’m looking forward to hopefully trying the Genesis Mini at Sega and running into Anna.