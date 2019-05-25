RPGCast – Episode 500: “Prince’s Woof-fu”
Today we celebrate 500 episodes of fun with memories and clips you picked. While we don’t know why you keep listening, we’re sure glad that you do. Here’s to 500 more and our apologies that we still don’t have that dang horse for sale.
Question of the Week
Will you play WoW Classic? Would you play a “throwback” version of any other MMORPG?
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | RSS
Will I play WoW Classic?
In a word, no. I played WoW Classic and the game was just one enormous grindfest with few redeeming features. It wasn’t much better in Burning Crusade, but started getting better around Wrath.
As a die-hard turn-based fan, I’ve never personally been interested in any MMORPGs, but if one struck my fancy, I’d want the most modern experience I could find. So, that’s a no on WoW or any other “classic” games.