RPGCast – Episode 500: “Prince’s Woof-fu”

Today we celebrate 500 episodes of fun with memories and clips you picked. While we don’t know why you keep listening, we’re sure glad that you do. Here’s to 500 more and our apologies that we still don’t have that dang horse for sale.

Question of the Week
Will you play WoW Classic? Would you play a “throwback” version of any other MMORPG?

  1. Powerlord Powerlord says:
    May 25, 2019 at 4:30 pm PDT

    Will I play WoW Classic?

    In a word, no. I played WoW Classic and the game was just one enormous grindfest with few redeeming features. It wasn’t much better in Burning Crusade, but started getting better around Wrath.

  2. plattym3 plattym3 says:
    May 25, 2019 at 5:38 pm PDT

    As a die-hard turn-based fan, I’ve never personally been interested in any MMORPGs, but if one struck my fancy, I’d want the most modern experience I could find. So, that’s a no on WoW or any other “classic” games.

