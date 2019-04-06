RPGCast – Episode 499: “Kung Fu Maids”
It’s the final countdown! Chris and Anna Marie are joined by regular Kelley and irregular Jonathan, who always brings interesting games and hardware to discuss. April Fool’s just passed, and several companies got silly. We also considered piles of feedback in the Question of the Week. We’ll miss you all – see you in six weeks.
Question of the Week
Your favorite podcast memories from Episodes 1-499!
My favorite podcast memory is when you discussed Undertale with Alice. You kept it spoiler-free, and Alice’s advice, “Don’t read anything about it, just go into it blind” was very wise.
Your podcast about Undertale is part of what persuaded me to play Undertale; after I finished Undertale, I ventured onto Twitch for the first time, since I wanted to see how other people experienced the game.
I tune into Twitch daily now for entertainment while doing rote computer work, so the three things combined – your podcast, Undertale, and Twitch – all changed my life for the better.