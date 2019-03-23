RPGCast – Episode 497: “Git Gud Or Git A Refund”
A slightly smaller show doesn’t mean any less action, news, or hilariously questionable jibes for this week’s RPGCast. We learn we cannot, in fact, git gud enough, so we’re gonna go back to playing games with tutorials and a real sense of direction now. Thanks to listener DanielNL for his title suggestion this week!
Question of the Week
Do you play Switch docked, undocked, or both?
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | RSS
Recent Comments