RPGCast – Episode 486: “Stuck On Some Yoshi Fight”
Welcome to the new year! We played a lot of games over the holiday break – some new, some old. We also talk about your gaming goals and two upcoming RPGamer features. Please be excited.
Question of the Week
What 2019 game are you looking forward to the most?
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | RSS
QOTW – Fire Emblem Three Houses. Being able to once again enjoy a Fire Emblem game on a home console is a welcome development for the series. Of course, the portability of Switch really presents the best of both worlds for fans.
In addition, the E3 trailer seems to indicate that this installment takes some direction from the Tellius games. If that turns out to be the case, it will be a huge draw for many long-standing fans of the franchise.