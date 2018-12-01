RPGCast – Episode 483: “Agent Squeaker”

The podcast goes a little potty-mouthed as Chris complains about waiting for his Christmas gift, Anna Marie complains about hard games, and we discuss the mess that is Fallout 76 (and its collector’s edition). What a weird two weeks!

Question of the Week
Do you use things that come in Collector’s Editions?

  1. LordGolbez LordGolbez says:
    December 1, 2018 at 8:35 pm PST

    Use? I don’t even buy collector’s editions ever. Not even for games I really want. Pre-ordering and paying full price for a game are the highest compliments I’ll pay a game. I’m not coughing up extra for worthless junk that’s just going to take up space in my apartment.

