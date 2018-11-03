RPGCast – Episode 480: “The Quick And The Saddled”
It’s Extra Life 2018. As Chris repeatedly dies in Dark Souls III, we discuss Blizzcon and the first wave of upcoming November releases.
Sponsor Chris on Extra Life here!
https://www.extra-life.org/participant/chrisp
Question of the Week
What November release are you looking forward to?
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | RSS
Going to go off the board slightly for the Question of the Week and say the SNK 40th Anniversary Collection on the 13th, because I can finally play a legitimate copy of Crystalis.