RPGCast – Episode 479: “#TeamHagel vs #TeamSterk”

This week’s cast crew discusses realistic horse bits and their impact on the gaming world. We also tackle unusual stories like a long-awaited fan translation, and we begin to take bets on “who’s the daddy?” Also, Extra Life is next week! Get hyped!

Sponsor Chris for Extra Life!

https://www.extra-life.org/participant/chrisp

Question of the Week

What should we play during Extra Life? Doesn’t have to be an RPG!

https://rpgamer.com/category/podcasts/rpgcast/