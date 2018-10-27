RPGCast – Episode 479: “#TeamHagel vs #TeamSterk”
This week’s cast crew discusses realistic horse bits and their impact on the gaming world. We also tackle unusual stories like a long-awaited fan translation, and we begin to take bets on “who’s the daddy?” Also, Extra Life is next week! Get hyped!
Question of the Week
What should we play during Extra Life? Doesn’t have to be an RPG!
