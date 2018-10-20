RPGCast – Episode 478: “Chime Chime”

Technical snafus won’t get us down! Before our trip to Las Vegas we discuss how Chris really needs a Switch (but there’s no way he’s getting one) as well as cRPGs both modern and retro, as Jonathan joins the crew this week. Can you tell we lost half the audio?

Sponsor Chris for Extra Life!

https://www.extra-life.org/participant/chrisp

Question of the Week

What 2017 game would you recommend to Chris?