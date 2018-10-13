RPGCast – Episode 477: “One Simple Hack For Gamestop”

This week’s cast discusses multiple Dragon Quests, a Dragon Quest mod for a non-Dragon Quest game, squishy things that aren’t Dragon Quest slimes, and many delays for games coming out…in Japan?

Sponsor Chris for Extra Life!

https://www.extra-life.org/participant/chrisp

Question of the Week

Do you play F2P games on consoles? Do you play them at all?

https://nyc3.digitaloceanspaces.com/rpgamer/podcasts/rpgcast/rpgcast477.mp3