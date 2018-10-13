RPGCast – Episode 477: “One Simple Hack For Gamestop”
This week’s cast discusses multiple Dragon Quests, a Dragon Quest mod for a non-Dragon Quest game, squishy things that aren’t Dragon Quest slimes, and many delays for games coming out…in Japan?
Question of the Week
Do you play F2P games on consoles? Do you play them at all?
