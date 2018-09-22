RPGCast – Episode 475: “God Otter”
Chris is merely a man. If you prick him, does he not bleed? If you give him two awkwardly full bottles of soda, does he not spill them on his laptop and require an expensive repair? And if you give him a cup of coffee after that repair, does not his cat spill it on the same laptop and break it again? What? Oh, those last two aren’t normal? Oh, I guess he is an idiot then.
Question of the Week
What games do you want on the PlayStation Classic?
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | RSS
I can’t think of any set of games that would make me buy the Playstation Classic. There’s some games that I never played, like Thousand Arms, that I’d like to have available digitally, but I’m not paying $100 for it. FFVII is probably my favorite game, but I already have it digitally on PS3. PSX had probably my favorite library of games due to all the great RPGs, but this just doesn’t work for me. Too recent. Too available by other means. Too expensive. If I couldn’t get the games any other way my dream list would be. FFVII, FFVIII, FFIX, FFT, Xenogears, Chrono Cross, Wild Arms, Suikoden II, Suikoden (I guess have that too why not), Thousand Arms (never played, but I want something new), Brave Fencer Musashi, Tales of Destiny, eh…whatever the rest are up for grabs, I don’t really know.