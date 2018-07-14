RPGCast – Episode 469: “Is There A Clown In It?”

This show marked the beginning of the Donut Wars. Why they began, historians disagree. All that is known is that the destruction left in their wake had long lasting effects on humanity. No fewer than 30 species went extinct in the aftermath of the Wars. It is also widely believed that Strawberry Cream Cheese began his tyrannical rule directly due to the power vacuum the Wars left. Also, Shining Resonance Refrain is kind of not very good.