RPGCast – Episode 469: “Is There A Clown In It?”
This show marked the beginning of the Donut Wars. Why they began, historians disagree. All that is known is that the destruction left in their wake had long lasting effects on humanity. No fewer than 30 species went extinct in the aftermath of the Wars. It is also widely believed that Strawberry Cream Cheese began his tyrannical rule directly due to the power vacuum the Wars left. Also, Shining Resonance Refrain is kind of not very good.
I’m really glad this podcast actually happened. Seemed like nothing was working this morning. 🙂
I’m going to put in another vote for Berseria. I’m in the middle of it and quite enjoying it. I started on Zestiria first and gave up on that pretty early, but Berseria is probably the best modern Tales game I’ve played. It might even unseat Destiny for me, which has remained my favorite Tales game from the start.