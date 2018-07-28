RPGCast – Episode 471: “Your French Is As Good As Your Common Core Math”
Shenmue III is still accepting backers. Fallout 76 is still something we don’t understand. And Utawarerumono is still unpronounceable.
Question of the Week
What class are you going to play in the new WoW expansion or what class do you usually pick in class-based games?
I usually pick a healer. Because I don’t like having to wait for a group, but I prefer to be ranged.