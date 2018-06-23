RPGCast – Episode 466: “Hello Shirtless Angel”

by · Published · Updated

Chris gets stared down by kangaroos while playing every game in existence. Anna Marie shows us her kangaskhan. Kelley does a blind taste test of demonic dungeon crawlers. And Josh leaves Japan and jets on down to Egypt.

Question of the Week?
Did you get anything in the Steam Sale, and how much have you spent total? How bad do you feel about this?
https://help.steampowered.com/en/accountdata/AccountSpend

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.