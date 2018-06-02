RPGCast – Episode 464: “Just Like Snot!”

E3 is just around the corner, so everyone’s working on their backlogs before the new stuff gets announced. There are predictions, Pokémon, and vague Fallout announcements. Then there is a memorial service for baby meowth.

Question of the Week?

What are your E3 predictions?

1 Response

  1. Shaymin Shaymin says:
    June 2, 2018 at 6:57 pm PDT

    Did Endless Eight break out with the Persona talk? I think it’s looped five or six times now (I’m at the 2hr mark of a 3.5 hour show, which is way out of whack with what previous shows have been.)

    My E3 prediction: Pain.

