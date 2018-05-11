RPGCast – Episode 461: “Female Napoleon Dynamite”

RPGamer is brand new, but does it do that woo woo circle thing? We find the answer to “What is the Dark Souls of Jurassic Park?” Someone loses a leg but still runs around headbutting enemies. And of course, we get baseball coaching lessons from a gangster.

3 Responses

  1. mooserocka mooserocka says:
    May 11, 2018 at 5:44 pm PDT

    I love rpg cast. I have listened for years.

  2. jscarpe jscarpe says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:14 pm PDT

    Yes! Podcasts Live!

    Man, Yakuza creates some of the best stories to tell other people about. Couple of nights ago, I recruited a professional baseball player to my team by catching a “tasty octopus” in the spearfishing game. I guess he was compelled by the power of good seafood? That series is so delightfully crazy and fun.

  3. sabin sabin says:
    May 11, 2018 at 6:25 pm PDT

    Sorry for the delay on this. We recorded it last Saturday but it took me a long time to get podcasts working on the new site. We’re still only part way done with it. 🙂

